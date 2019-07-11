Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lifted Cooper Cos (COO) Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 1.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 130.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 38,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,480 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.99M, up from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $332.8. About 246,682 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $131.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 92,925 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $56.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,951 shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

