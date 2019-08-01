Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Raised Its Position by $13.40 Million

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.98M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 560,746 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGIO); 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 14,155 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 13,721 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 3,498 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation has 211,460 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 191 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bb Biotech Ag has 5.05% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 4,500 shares. New York-based M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,280 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 225,161 shares. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 157 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company reported 95,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp owns 4.65 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.24M shares to 11,856 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,088 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

