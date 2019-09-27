Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Raised Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position; Saratoga Invt (SAR) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Raised Stake

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 15,536 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 12,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 106,918 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 94,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 313,548 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Receives Approval of Second SBIC License Providing Up to $175 Million of Additional Growth Capital – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Medley Capital Corp (MCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp.: This 6.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bristow Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) Still Canada’s Top Banking Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TSX:TD) Stock Price Fell 6% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade Stock Just Got Interesting for Contrarians – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,908 shares to 15,482 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,114 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).