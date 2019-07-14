Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Upped Corning (GLW) Position; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder North Run Capital LP Trimmed Holding by $2.34 Million as Stock Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,731 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 196,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 4.47M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 118,622 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares to 28,797 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. WEEKS WENDELL P sold 223,379 shares worth $7.54 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 10,975 are held by Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 0.31% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc has 6,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Invest owns 0.55% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 254,075 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.1% stake. Da Davidson & reported 17,402 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). The New York-based Oppenheimer & Close Lc has invested 7.75% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 52,484 shares. Patten Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Lowe Brockenbrough And Company holds 0.28% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 60,700 shares. 693,470 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Co Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 107,700 shares. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 500,000 shares stake. 11,061 were accumulated by Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. 487,920 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. The New York-based Brigade Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.69% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 566 shares. Clearline Cap LP has invested 0.78% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 139,018 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 25,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Liability stated it has 28,250 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Massachusetts-based North Run Cap Limited Partnership has invested 5.71% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

