Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Ntv Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.59. About 16.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 4,850 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, up from 80,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.18. About 5.15 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares to 893,916 shares, valued at $64.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,594 are owned by River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Community Bancshares Na holds 2.16% or 76,323 shares. 28,777 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv L P. 98,854 were reported by Cheviot Value Management. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Phocas Fincl Corporation invested in 12,517 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Edgemoor Inv stated it has 12,871 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv stated it has 549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coho Limited reported 4.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Addenda holds 42,092 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 342,880 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs Incorporated owns 9,350 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability owns 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,199 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 1.80 million shares. Flow Traders Us reported 1,502 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "Johnson & Johnson says jury ruled in its favor in lawsuit alleging baby powder caused mesothelioma – CNBC" on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Will Appeal 'Flawed' Opioid Judgement in Oklahoma – StreetInsider.com" published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "How Much Did Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 01, 2019.