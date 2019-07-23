Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lifted Intel (INTC) Stake; West Coast Financial Has Lowered Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $4.32 Million as Valuation Rose

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 471,581 shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 21.69 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 310 shares to 6,801 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 9,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R..

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 36.36 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.