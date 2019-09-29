Shareholder Usca Ria Has Raised Aflac (AFL) Stake; Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Upped Stake

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 170.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 27,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 43,278 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 15,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 3.26 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "New Research Demonstrate Biogen's Continued Commitment to Improve Care of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis Across Treatment Spectrum – GlobeNewswire" on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Biotech Stock Roundup: Pipeline Updates From REGN, BIIB, AMGN and More – Yahoo Finance" published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – The Motley Fool" published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lexicon Snaps Sanofi Diabetes Partnership With $260M Settlement, Celyad Offering, Multiple Sclerosis Conference Gets Underway – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 11, 2019.

