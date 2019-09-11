Shareholder Usca Ria Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Peak Asset Management Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 494.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 134,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 161,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 27,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 7.93 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 8.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,360 shares to 21,882 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 45,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,253 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 0.07% or 15,950 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp Lc has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Broderick Brian C owns 13,321 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Randolph Inc invested in 111,385 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Lc invested in 5,020 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt stated it has 7,521 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 408,527 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Co reported 10,300 shares. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 27,750 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Lululemon And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 11 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First City Mgmt has 17,973 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 5.68% or 84,575 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia reported 0.68% stake. Eagle Cap Mgmt Lc reported 30,853 shares. Drexel Morgan & reported 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mai Management has invested 1.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 4.26 million shares. Bessemer Securities Lc holds 7,685 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lafayette Invests has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,225 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iowa Bancorporation reported 56,792 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.06M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4.50 million shares. Northstar Inv Ltd Com reported 69,852 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares to 118,577 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,044 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).