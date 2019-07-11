Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Increased Synovus Financial (SNV) Holding; Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Hasbro (GSK) Holding by $38.37 Million as Stock Declined

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (GSK) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 451,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 546,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 1.40 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/05/2018 – VIIV GRANTED EU MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLIN CFO, TO RETIRE FROM GSK; 06/03/2018 – GSK – FLURIX TETRA EFFICACY AGAINST MODERATE-TO-SEVERE INFLUENZA WAS 77.6%; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 21/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC Gets FDA Approval for Arnuity Ellipta, Once-Daily Inhaled Corticosteroid Medicine, for Maintenance of Asthma in Children; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Continues to Expect 80P Dividend for 2018; 04/04/2018 – KYMERA THERAPEUTICS SAYS GSK, KYMERA WILL WORK ON LIMITED NUMBER OF PROTEIN DEGRADATION TARGETS OF MUTUAL INTEREST TO DISCOVER NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS HAS RULED OUT ANY INTEREST IN ACQUIRING SHIRE; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – EXPECTS OUTCOME OF STRATEGIC REVIEW TO BE CONCLUDED AROUND END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES AVEXIS MAIN SMA MEDICINE HAS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PEAK SALES POTENTIAL

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 179.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 77,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 828,454 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.62B for 15.81 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.72% negative EPS growth.