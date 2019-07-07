Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lifted Thor Industries (THO) Stake; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Holds Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 11,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,522 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96B, up from 52,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 413,584 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 13,732 shares to 345,594 shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,356 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Maturing Core Segments’ Growth And Profitability Are Declining With Heavy Investment Leading To Losses – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “China’s Parcel Industry Still In High-Growth Mode Despite Macro Backdrop – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 12,318 shares to 33,564 shares, valued at $582.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 26,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,078 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 305 shares. 16,217 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Llc. Thomas White stated it has 3,775 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,347 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 50 are held by Huntington National Bank. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.03% or 8,009 shares in its portfolio. 115,000 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Llc. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 11,057 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.88% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 541,000 shares. Aperio Ltd Co holds 22,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bankshares & Tru owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 464 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 13 shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On F.N.B. Corp (FNB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “European RV Business Boosts Thor Industries’ Top Line – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Watch When Thor Industries Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.