Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Increased Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stake; Orinda Asset Management Position In Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Was Increased

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 65,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,617 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.63. About 170,702 shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Cohen: Congressman Cohen Writes Transportation Secretary about Allegiant Air Report; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Ron Wyden: Wyden: FAA Must Address Reported Allegiant Air Passenger Safety Concerns; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Allegiant Travel Company Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Air: Bookings return to near normal after ’60 Minutes’ report criticized safety record; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. TRAFFIC ROSE 14.6% :ALGT US; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports Feb 2018 Traffic, 84.4% Load Factor; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – LOAD FACTOR FOR FEB 2018 84.4% VS 81.6% LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 13/04/2018 – FAA HASN’T IDENTIFIED SYSTEMIC ISSUES IN ALGT CURRENT OPERATION

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30,109 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583 worth of stock.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.