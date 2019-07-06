Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding; Nli International Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Holding as Stock Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 60,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 66,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 184,235 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 16,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55M, down from 118,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Software Announces Livegenic as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire ClaimCenter Selected by Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd. for Automobile Insurance – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Software to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on June 4, 2019 – Business Wire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Optimum General Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Core Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 9,153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dsam Partners (London) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 237,508 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 18,915 shares. Moreover, Scholtz And Lc has 1.79% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 27,585 shares. D E Shaw & Communication has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 12,294 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 69,714 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 65,000 are held by Js Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.11% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 56,840 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 80 shares. Tygh Cap Management invested in 2.16% or 126,718 shares. Moreover, Rech Global Invsts has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.22M shares. Franklin Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 309,470 shares to 543,238 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 31,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,536 shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chemung Canal Tru Co has invested 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Shelton Management stated it has 2,155 shares. Albion Gru Ut holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 61,519 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Tru reported 1,644 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Milestone Group Inc has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,349 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.43% stake. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 2,098 shares. Chesley Taft Lc owns 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,771 shares. 1.38M were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability reported 0.58% stake. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com owns 6,977 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Navellier And Associate invested in 3,862 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52.91M shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 1,214 shares.