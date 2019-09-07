Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Upped Archer (ADM) Holding; As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Cut by $799.75 Million Its Position

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 51,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 184,870 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 132,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 1.85M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 932,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.56B, down from 939,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 4.45 million shares. Atria Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Blair William & Co Il holds 66,257 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Palladium Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hap Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 12,603 shares. Heritage Investors stated it has 234,519 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 301 shares. 12,110 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 52,324 shares. Welch Grp Lc has 2,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 172,807 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com reported 54,638 shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 16,390 shares to 57,295 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 17,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,850 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc Com.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

