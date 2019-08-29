Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Raised Medtronic Plc Ordinary (MDT) Stake; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Valuation Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $7.24 Million

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Ordinary (MDT) by 139.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 29,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 21,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Ordinary for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 3.85 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $126.56. About 1.43M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

