Shareholder Tt International Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Boston Partners Has Trimmed Owens Corning New (OC) Holding by $10.52 Million as Market Value Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 223,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 7.59M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.82M, down from 7.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 2.07M shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tt International increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 210.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 70,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 104,228 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, up from 33,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 5.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42,057 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 1.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Llc invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 2,236 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 823,554 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bank Of Mount Dora Trust has 37,072 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 5.63M shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 659,415 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Management Incorporated holds 113,534 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins invested 5.98% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hillsdale Invest Management owns 805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 1.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). East Coast Asset Management Limited has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Foundation Advisors accumulated 385,065 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 919,391 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 37,156 shares to 771,807 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 3.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 30.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $167.51 million for 9.95 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.