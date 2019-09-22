Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Watsco (WSO) Stake Maintained by Ipswich Investment Management Co

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 72.41% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 7.65 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Advisory invested in 87,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory invested in 0.02% or 1,016 shares. Ensemble Cap Mgmt Llc holds 427,280 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Us Bank De holds 804,091 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp Inc accumulated 0.08% or 12,930 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 564,574 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hanseatic Mgmt Serv reported 22,484 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 2.45M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 896 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,234 shares to 40,474 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,197 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Real War With China Is About Tech Supremacy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Q1 Earnings: Can Solid Sales Ease Margin Woes? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How to Escape a Sudden Bear Attack – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.