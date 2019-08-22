Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $634,304

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 30,443 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 39,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 2.57M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 69,614 shares to 89,614 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 23,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.