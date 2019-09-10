Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Raised Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Beaconlight Capital Maintains Position in Universal Display (OLED)

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 27,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $13.8 during the last trading session, reaching $210.95. About 993,106 shares traded or 59.45% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display Corporation Puts Profits in Focus – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Apple Just Pay Samsung Nearly $700 Million? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Understanding Applied Materials’ Business Model And Performance Across Segments – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will the New iPhone 11 Revive Apple’s Fortune? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More news for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 10, 2019 is yet another important article.