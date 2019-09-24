Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Boosted Oneok (OKE) Holding; Honeywell International (HON) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 64,105 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19M, down from 67,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $165.62. About 1.52M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 11,884 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817.74M, up from 11,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 1.66M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Enterprise Products Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 179,002 shares. Blackhill Cap reported 40,777 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 890,800 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd holds 921,265 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. American Century holds 46,379 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 32,348 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Lc reported 0.08% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rr Advisors Ltd Liability reported 453,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 20,700 shares. Da Davidson Communications owns 35,746 shares. Regions Corp has 0.32% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Bancshares And Com Of Newtown owns 2,904 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd invested 0.41% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $223.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 501 shares to 33,798 shares, valued at $3.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 5 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 2,515 shares to 68,243 shares, valued at $19.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L S holds 50,243 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 32,071 shares. 4,899 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id. Private Na holds 0.75% or 21,438 shares. Sol Management owns 9,686 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,168 shares. Klingenstein Fields & holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 232,584 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc accumulated 6,700 shares. 57,330 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt. Diamond Hill Mgmt stated it has 851,045 shares. Holderness Invs Communications holds 18,023 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 664,246 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associate reported 36,317 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.41% or 100,707 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas has 1,205 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.