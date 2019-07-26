Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Has Upped Visa (V) Stake; Minerva Advisors Raised Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Holding by $665,180 as Stock Price Declined

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.85 million, up from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 2.26 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 808 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 18,543 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Techs Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund reported 286,600 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 3,321 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 9,198 shares. Minerva Advisors invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 1 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Needham Inv Management Ltd reported 29,972 shares stake. 8,480 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Mill Road Capital Limited Liability holds 463,072 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 44,220 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Golub Gp Limited Liability Company reported 288,033 shares stake. Lipe Dalton has invested 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Miles Cap invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 13,298 shares. Horizon Invest Service Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,165 shares or 0.23% of the stock. State Street Corp invested in 78.27M shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 85,855 shares. South State Corp invested 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hartline Invest invested 3.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,752 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,249 shares. Mairs Power Inc has invested 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Underhill Investment Management Ltd has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,556 shares.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.