Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Upped Kb Financial Group (KB) Position; Conagra Foods (CAG) Holder F&V Capital Management Has Upped Position by $3.20 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 109,710 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 5.36 million shares traded or 14.14% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,105 shares to 406,735 shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,440 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Llc holds 0.04% or 19,584 shares. 3,000 were reported by Monetary Grp Inc. State Teachers Retirement holds 514,256 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,050 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 13,450 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Ltd has 4.18M shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Com holds 0.01% or 15,060 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Atria Invests Lc reported 8,072 shares. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 9,766 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 1,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 67 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 44,900 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 6.63 million shares.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.