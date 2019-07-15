Shareholder Trellus Management Company Raised Plantronics New (PLT) Holding; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $1.37 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 360,800 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,746 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, down from 156,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 5.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 156,857 shares. 118,482 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Company. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 26,708 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 0% stake. Eqis Capital Incorporated reported 22,795 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 7,924 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 1.04 million shares. Trellus Co Limited Liability Company invested in 32,500 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Rmb Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 149,974 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $238,631 activity. JOURET GUIDO bought $73,545 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) on Tuesday, February 19.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 14,416 shares to 361,218 shares, valued at $30.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 22,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

