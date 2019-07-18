Shareholder Tradition Capital Management Has Increased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Holding; Welch Group Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position by $365,756 as Shares Rose

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,385 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 25,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.68 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,819 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, up from 228,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 4.11M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,199 shares to 51,264 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,326 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 97,330 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cap Management Va has 125,617 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling stated it has 100 shares. Laurion LP holds 0.06% or 77,565 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 62,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 372,842 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 56,944 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Sterling Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.67M shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Gmt Corporation holds 1.41% or 778,100 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bamco New York owns 1.16M shares. Cap Guardian owns 117,227 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm has invested 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). West Chester Advisors holds 1.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 6,103 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc owns 33,974 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Capital Invsts has 5.78 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Peninsula Asset Management reported 26,081 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 338,787 shares. The Illinois-based Interocean Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Old Republic Intl holds 1.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 461,200 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.87% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,180 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rbf Capital Llc reported 145,000 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% or 20,466 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,243 shares. The California-based Skba Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares to 291,370 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV) by 65,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,284 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).