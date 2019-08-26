Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Raised Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Holding; Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Position in Sabre (SABR) as Market Value Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22M, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 2,135 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 918,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, up from 895,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 10,384 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno; 16/05/2018 – Sabre announces upcoming webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – SABRE R1Q ADJ. EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 23,597 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 7,601 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership accumulated 747,012 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset has invested 0.92% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Archon Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 97,257 shares. 95,798 are owned by Convergence Investment Partners Lc. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 800,817 shares. Blackrock owns 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 26.98M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 103,782 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. 55,700 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Black Creek Investment Mngmt holds 106,000 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 13,900 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $54.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 178,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,760 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spirit Airlines to transform operations through expanded technology alliance with Sabre – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre Rides on Partnerships, Renews Croatia Airlines Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre Enters Oversold Territory (SABR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UniFirst Corporation (UNF) CEO Steven Sintros on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Earnings Winners: SNX and UNF Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “UniFirst Names 2019 Aldo Croatti and Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship Recipients – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.