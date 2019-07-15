Shareholder Towercrest Capital Management Upped American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Stake; Aristotle Capital Management Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.96M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 22,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,930 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.57M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares to 84,493 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 93,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,930 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J, worth $624,099 on Tuesday, January 22. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million worth of stock.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.33M shares to 718,898 shares, valued at $57.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).