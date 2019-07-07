Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Total Sa (TOT) Stock Price Declined While High Pointe Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $372,350

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 1,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,146 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 2,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 522,867 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 09/05/2018 – Total Sells Haiti Retail Business; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 76,547 shares. Wade G W accumulated 68,083 shares. Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 896,442 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 11,122 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division stated it has 908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Becker Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.52% or 66,941 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Com owns 19,084 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 89,334 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 20,000 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs invested in 16,027 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 116,333 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2.21 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,251 shares. Hallmark accumulated 0.24% or 10,713 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa accumulated 119,307 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. On Thursday, February 7 Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,153 shares. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,223 shares to 55,546 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 5,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,312 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

