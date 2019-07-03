Shareholder Torray Has Boosted Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Position; Netflix (NFLX) Holding Maintained by Atika Capital Management Llc

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 2.25M shares traded or 62.81% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.76 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,729 shares to 246,102 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY) by 18,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,045 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Incorporated holds 4,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) holds 0.06% or 55,556 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4.72 million shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp holds 78,779 shares. Synovus Financial has 33,997 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt holds 0.5% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 68,468 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Management Limited Company holds 130,000 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 42 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.18% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 1,125 are owned by Markston Limited Liability Company. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 3.25 million shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 19 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 27,968 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 1,100 are owned by Staley Capital Advisers. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,003 shares. Haverford Tru holds 1,542 shares. 75,531 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc. Central Bancorporation And Trust owns 12,317 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Gru holds 0% or 10 shares. Cap Limited Liability Co owns 240 shares. 21,770 were reported by Twin Mngmt. Natl Pension Ser invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.16% or 1.07 million shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 9,379 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.05M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 33,540 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 570,305 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 107,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

