Shareholder Tompkins Financial Raised Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position; Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Cobblestone Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $326,508

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,571 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, down from 119,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 703.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 7,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53 million shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 23,770 shares to 281,681 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,795 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,428 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

