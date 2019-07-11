Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Wabash Natl (WNC) Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.83 Million as Stock Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 78,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 140,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,392 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 432,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wabash Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 206,491 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 28.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c

Analysts await Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. WNC’s profit will be $26.97 million for 7.76 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Wabash National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.48% EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 42,699 shares to 68,672 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 11,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WNC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has 100 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 1,277 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 29,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,148 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) or 1,051 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 54,634 shares. Aristotle Boston has invested 0.56% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Sei Invs stated it has 0.01% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 4.76M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 229,755 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 167,515 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 146,291 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.52% or 62,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc holds 390,454 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 862,002 shares. Huntington Bank has invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.34% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ajo Lp accumulated 2.06% or 6.74 million shares. S R Schill holds 0.27% or 7,625 shares. West Chester Cap invested in 1.92% or 15,519 shares. 60,760 are held by Ntv Asset Llc. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 240,093 shares. Colonial holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 147,638 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Company reported 43,097 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 13,155 shares. Blue Financial Capital accumulated 10,802 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares to 1,203 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 332,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,438 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

