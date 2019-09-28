Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Raised Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Position by $3.13 Million as Stock Rose

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 37,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 162,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, down from 199,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 2,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,255 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 6,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $288. About 448,774 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 320,932 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 5,413 shares. 12,101 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated. Advisory Grp invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Diversified Trust Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Everence Inc accumulated 23,737 shares. 416,243 were accumulated by Van Eck Assoc Corp. Horan Management holds 36,163 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has 23,810 shares. Rmb Cap Lc reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 12,000 were accumulated by Ally. 1.39M were reported by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research. Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). John G Ullman & Associate Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Friday’s Market Minute: That’s A Wrap On Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: BBY, FSLY, LULU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packard Co by 16,151 shares to 71,467 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Century Fox Inc by 9,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 29,841 shares to 166,655 shares, valued at $22.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,078 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).