Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lifted Ibm (IBM) Holding; As Tompkins Financial (TMP) Share Value Rose, California Public Employees Retirement System Trimmed Stake by $741,152

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ibm Corporation (IBM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,496 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.73 million, up from 187,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ibm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 9,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 47,114 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Increases Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Appoints Steven W. Cribbs to the Senior Leadership Team of the Company – Business Wire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Announces New Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 68,106 shares to 520,916 shares, valued at $69.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 31,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 917,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp A (NYSE:LEN).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 166,600 shares to 202,980 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 734,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,203 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).