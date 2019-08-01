Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lifted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shares Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $1.97 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 14.76 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 130.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 63,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 111,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 48,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 21/03/2018 – OnTheGroundNews.ca: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale: sources: Tradeweb, now majority owned by Thomson; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Hospitality Net: Blackstone Agrees to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal – Bloomberg.com; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone warns on threat to tax break

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $796.72M for 26.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,193 shares to 101,188 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,424 are held by Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 16.12 million shares. Mai Cap Management, Ohio-based fund reported 12,365 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns reported 37,690 shares. Bancorp stated it has 25,020 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Somerset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 11,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 7,619 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 23,273 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability holds 1.3% or 71,015 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Service Ma has invested 0.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Texas Yale Cap owns 274,000 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Garrison Bradford Associate Inc accumulated 59,600 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Iat Reinsurance holds 100,000 shares.