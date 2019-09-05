Shareholder Tnb Financial Upped Chevron (CVX) Holding; Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $7.07 Million as Share Price Declined

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 80,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 6.55M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.86M, up from 6.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 456,877 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 15,056 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 11,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 336,033 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,220 were accumulated by Iberiabank. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 752,938 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.26% or 967,670 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Management Grp holds 1.42 million shares. 1.68 million are held by London Co Of Virginia. Alphamark Advsr, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,625 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.19M shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,730 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 5,699 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.3% or 107,682 shares. 263,833 were reported by Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 13,436 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 4.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greystone Managed Invs Inc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 132,582 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Inc stated it has 17,337 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj invested in 49,968 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc has 2.51% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Argent, a Tennessee-based fund reported 27,336 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners stated it has 5,696 shares. Arrow Corporation has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fincl Architects reported 127 shares. Hodges Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 3,450 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Morgan Stanley owns 0.74% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 29.49M shares. Smith Salley Assoc invested in 0.2% or 14,258 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn invested in 10,396 shares. Holderness Com has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 4,575 are owned by Grisanti. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc invested in 0.02% or 6,262 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.