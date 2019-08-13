Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Timucuan Asset Management Lifted Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Position by $7.84 Million; Share Price Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 124,250 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.72 million, up from 117,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 2.63 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 182,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.18 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 768,776 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 81,729 shares to 87,948 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,733 shares, and cut its stake in Switch Inc.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2019 : HDS, DSW, MIK, BITA – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

