Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Maintained by West Coast Financial Llc

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 9,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 78,515 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 68,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 9.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 55,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 980,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.87M, up from 925,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 72,427 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliat by 32,200 shares to 764,595 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) by 238,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc Cla.

More notable recent ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Exl Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:EXLS – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICF International (ICFI) Beats on Q2 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EXL names former Oracle Insurance Policy Administration leader to head LifePRO® platform business – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EXL announces the global rollout of Digital KYC solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

