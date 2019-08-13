Shareholder Tiger Management Has Boosted Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake; Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Karp Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 645,321 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. TO ACQUIRE GENERALI BELGIUM S.A; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO TOWERS IS SAID TO SEEK MERGER WITH PAN ASIA

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.14. About 583,937 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Currency War, Amazon Dips, TTWO Climbs, Disney Earnings & Why Fortinet (FTNT) Stock is a Strong Buy | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Time to Buy the Dip in Fortinet After a Solid Q1? – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Inter Parfums, Glu Mobile, Centene, Fortinet and Remark Media – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for FTNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,040 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.