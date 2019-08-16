Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Selway Asset Management Has Boosted by $731,835 Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 808,925 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 9.22M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Leisure Cap Mngmt has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Prtn Lc has 5.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 143,323 shares. Baskin Serv owns 177,441 shares for 3.88% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Services accumulated 39,062 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited accumulated 274,982 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 7.00 million shares. 605 were accumulated by Fincl. Trillium Asset Mgmt owns 476,286 shares. Stewart And Patten Com Lc invested in 224,661 shares. 14,195 are owned by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. 52,352 are held by Hartford Finance Incorporated. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,573 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 9,811 shares.

