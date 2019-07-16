Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Regions Financial (RF) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed Its Position by $353,248 as Stock Price Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 143,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.94M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 2.65 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 25,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 41,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 4.51 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 851 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 151,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26,147 shares to 51,798 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Dev (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (NYSE:BAH).