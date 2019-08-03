Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Boosted Carnival (CCL) Holding; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $380,150

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 7,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 52,935 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 60,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.63M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.63 million shares traded. Some Historical CCL News: 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named 'America's Most Trusted Cruise Line' By Reader's Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 23/05/2018 – "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company's ships, the Carnival Horizon; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 25/05/2018 – Don't Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres 'Planet Earth Il in Concert' Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Carnival Stock Lost 11% in June – Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) by 66,613 shares to 10,244 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,282 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 458 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 10,600 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,727 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 5,458 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.2% stake. M&R Management holds 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 100 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.29% or 465,480 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mngmt invested in 7,875 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 2.17 million shares. Alabama-based Hayek Kallen has invested 1.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.8% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Inv House Ltd Liability Corp reported 140,503 shares stake. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.19% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 54,965 shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc holds 334,162 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6,916 shares to 8,223 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 121,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.54 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

