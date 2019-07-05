Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Raised Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Lowered Position by $636,780

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,335 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 273,520 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 60,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 167,380 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 130,187 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 439,800 shares. Art Advisors has invested 0.15% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Lincluden Limited accumulated 45,875 shares. 419,700 were reported by Invesco. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 183,033 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 241,000 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 2,905 shares. Moreover, Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America has 0.74% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 82,610 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 7,480 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 26,990 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.04% or 22,217 shares. Profund Ltd Com holds 14,105 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Co holds 9,383 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47,921 shares to 856,383 shares, valued at $46.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 8,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,630 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,630 shares to 833,802 shares, valued at $73.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank owns 4,941 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3.18 million were accumulated by Macquarie Group Limited. Hartford Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 280 shares. Cobblestone Lc invested in 6,310 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc owns 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 555,987 shares. Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.21% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). California-based Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Murphy Cap Mngmt accumulated 28,392 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 22,572 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 25,352 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,900 shares. First Foundation reported 0.01% stake.