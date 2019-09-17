Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Boosted Berkley W R (WRB) Position; Fernwood Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 32,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 98,180 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47 million, up from 65,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 305,815 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 117.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 3,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 2.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,843 shares to 150,986 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,541 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

