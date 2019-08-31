Shareholder Terril Brothers Has Raised First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stake; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Boosted Ingredion (INGR) Position by $334,076

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 25,462 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 21,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 466,127 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 117,023 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Utah Retirement Systems reported 12,504 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 12,801 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 324,564 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 107,927 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.04M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 16,086 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 153,953 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 7,447 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 16,991 shares. 19,626 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. 78,890 were reported by Grace & White Ny.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32,309 shares to 582,172 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,858 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Invt Grade (FLRN).

