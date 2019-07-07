Shareholder Terril Brothers Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Position; Hbk Sorce Advisory Increased Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $364,023 as Share Price Rose

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 40,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,503 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 155,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 29.86 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Essex Svcs reported 22,575 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,105 shares. Augustine Asset invested in 89,413 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Lc stated it has 3,219 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.1% or 170,671 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 53,247 shares or 1% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Limited Co holds 0.48% or 1.22M shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,354 shares. 11,062 were reported by F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 32,452 shares. Skba Cap Management Lc accumulated 2.48% or 248,400 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,796 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 462,962 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Behavox Wants To Use Machine Learning To Mine Your Company’s Data And Make Employees More Efficient – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,890 shares to 470,599 shares, valued at $22.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,858 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Invt Grade (FLRN).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE posts highest close in four months after Paris star turn – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE ready to break higher – Bay Crest – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy General Electric For What It Could Look Like In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about General Electric Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.