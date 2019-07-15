Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Upped Celgene (CELG) Holding; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Declined, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lowered Stake by $2.14 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 15,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 682,325 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.19M, down from 698,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $150.7. About 98,240 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 91,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.03M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 1.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 319,424 shares to 781,881 shares, valued at $49.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 9,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 11.26% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.51 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $90.68 million for 22.43 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 15,582 shares to 21,718 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 96,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,404 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.