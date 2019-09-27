Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Boosted Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position; North Star Asset Management Lifted Its Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Position by $534,292; Market Value Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 12,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 752,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.29M, up from 740,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 200,572 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 2.36 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 8, 2019 : MPC, TRI, MPLX, MCK, MCHP, GOLD, CBRE, COTY, MRNA, ANDX, VER, MIDD – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Microchip Technology to Webcast Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip (MCHP) Completes Microsemi Acquisition for $10.3B – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2018.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust Com has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 7,380 shares. Orleans Cap Management La owns 30,034 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd accumulated 3 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 29,934 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 32,738 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 275 shares. 213,270 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 46,976 shares. M Kraus And Co owns 41,935 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Llc has 0.4% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 12,368 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.12% or 24,084 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 22,018 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 3,813 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 10,099 shares to 62,303 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Eagle Global I (SGIIX) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,885 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns 4 days ago – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Slip as Investors Await Fed Interest Rate Decision – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Ideanomics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NanoXplore announces change in its shareholder structure and welcomes new shareholders – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Board Portal & Collaboration Software | Nasdaq Boardvantage – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie Capital Group Inc has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 65,980 shares stake. Natixis accumulated 0.01% or 32,567 shares. Grp reported 31,556 shares. Blair William And Com Il has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 16,543 shares in its portfolio. Sei invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oppenheimer & Comm Inc invested in 191,675 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 208,044 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 22,059 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 58,668 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 88,031 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 17,100 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 3.54 million shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).