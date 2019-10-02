Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Increased Regency Ctrs (REG) Stake; Swiss National Bank Holding in Insperity (NSP) Increased as Stock Declined

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 65,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 207,335 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, up from 141,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $68.72. About 251,195 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 72,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84M, up from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.82. About 446,376 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 627,569 shares. Qs Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 149,249 shares. Logan Cap has invested 0.49% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Principal Fin Inc accumulated 168,273 shares. New York-based National Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Eulav Asset has invested 0.1% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.03% stake. Oppenheimer And holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 134,571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invests Lc owns 96,461 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested in 361,862 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd stated it has 73,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 28,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP owns 4,747 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 79,000 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $199.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 43,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,740 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 137,584 shares to 194,405 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 201,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,740 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG).