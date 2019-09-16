Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Boosted Boston Properties (BXP) Stake; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Boosted Holding by $2.52 Million as Valuation Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 30,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 266,496 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.19 million, up from 236,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.18M shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 36,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 180,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23M, up from 143,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 868,761 shares traded or 31.57% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 451,830 are owned by Heitman Real Est Secs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 49,956 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Commerce Lc invested in 408,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 12,721 are owned by Phocas Financial Corporation. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 108,142 shares. Brown Advisory reported 10,244 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 75,620 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 396,447 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2.34 million shares. Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 6,000 shares. 500 are held by Focused Wealth Inc. Asset One Limited holds 0.24% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 376,964 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 201,313 shares to 141,740 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG) by 46,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,260 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 1.21M were reported by Pnc Ser Group Inc. Allstate holds 43,633 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc reported 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 167,360 shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 20,000 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Athena Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 95,917 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Salem Counselors stated it has 5,983 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Serv has invested 0.51% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sei Invs holds 123,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And holds 0% or 1,418 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 244,800 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,751 shares to 424,383 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 244,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,432 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

