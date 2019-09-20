Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Lifted Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake; Mckesson (MCK) Share Value Rose While Krensavage Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 1.61M shares traded or 30.23% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 38,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 373,297 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.17 million, down from 411,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 874,350 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS

