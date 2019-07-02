Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Atria Investments Has Raised Its Stake by $495,904

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 159.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 15,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 4.65M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $28.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1922.19. About 3.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,412 shares to 80,516 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,244 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.