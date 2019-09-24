Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Increased Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding; Badger Meter Com (BMI) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 18,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 83,922 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 8,811 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 16,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 241,028 shares traded or 49.19% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has 19,974 shares. 541,926 were reported by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Mirae Asset Investments Com holds 28,214 shares. Bokf Na reported 10,641 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Essex Invest Management Lc reported 7,060 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Asset Management One invested in 8,400 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 44,040 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 26,731 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 32,061 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 5,404 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 3,600 shares.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 31.87 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Growth Etf (IJT) by 3,522 shares to 6,719 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) by 10,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NVEE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 7.37 million shares or 0.23% less from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,900 were reported by Yorktown Rech. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 30,165 shares. Woodstock holds 0.71% or 49,908 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.98% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Eagle Asset Management owns 97,752 shares. Mitchell Com accumulated 61,823 shares. 127,400 are owned by Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Com. Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 4,646 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Lc has 3.65% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 178,850 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 1,979 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 0% or 22 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 26,761 shares to 95,885 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.